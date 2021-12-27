Hampton receives over $9 million in grants in fight against sea-level rise

Neighborhood flooding on Kincaid Lane in Hampton, Va. on Nov. 12, 2020 Photo courtesy: Verna Turner)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton is set to receive more than $9 million in grants to deal with sea-level rise and extreme weather.

The fund is part of an ongoing statewide effort by the Virginia Community Flood Prevention Fund.

The grants will be directed at four specific projects in Hampton which includes:

$3,841,555 for Lake Hampton and North Armistead Avenue

$3,008,500 for the Big Bethel Blueway (Albany Drive at Big Bethel Road)

$2,022,143 for the Sunset Creek Urban Channel Naturalization Project

$291,850 for the Billy Woods Canal

The four Hampton grants were among 30 applications from 22 local government organizations to receive grants from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

The $9,164,037 awarded to Hampton is the “most money granted to any single community” in Virginia according to Hampton Community Development Department Director Terry O’Neill.

The grants are funded by the sale of carbon emission allowances under the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative which is a collaborative effort among several states to combat climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.