HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The National Civic League has named Hampton an All-America City. The honor is bestowed upon communities that involve and engage their residents.

The city received the honor at an awards ceremony in Denver, Sunday night.

This year, the organization focused on youth voices in the community. The City of Hampton submitted the following three programs.

Hampton City Schools’ reinvention and transformation into the academies through a process that involved educators, parents, students, businesses and other employers;

Programs for youth and young adults that focus on working with families to create positive change and supporting programs that offer job-readiness, as well as social and emotional skills;

Community policing and programs that expose young residents (and all community members) to police and public safety in positive ways, including summer camps and community events.

“We are happy to designate Hampton as an All-America City. Through their application and presentation, they showed that they are among the best in America at engaging youth and other residents to address important challenges.” National Civic League President Doug Linkhart

This is not the first time Hampton received the award. The city was designated an All-America City in 1972, 2002 and 2014.

