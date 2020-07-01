Hampton Public Schools outlines reopening plan

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton City Public Schools announced a plan Tuesday for re-entry phases for the 2020-2021 school year.

The district has plans in place with reopening strategies and measures are broken down into three categories for each phase which include teaching and learning, operations and support, and extra-curricular activities and athletics.

It has yet to be determined which of four phases schools will reopen with since each of the phases are aligned to Governor Northam’s Virginia re-opening phases.

The school district said they will make the necessary adjustments as further guidance is provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Virginia Department of Health, as well as the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) for each of the reopening phases.

The district also launched a survey that will be used to inform further planning efforts regards school reopening. The survey closes on July 6.

