HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton City Schools provided an update on their search for a new superintendent.

According to a press release, the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) released a summary of the 27 applications.

The summary showed that 12 applicants are either current or former superintendents, 14 applicants are central office administrators, and one is a principal or building-level administrator.

Out of all of the applicants, 14 are men and 13 are women. 11 of the applicants are from Virginia.

This search comes after Superintendent, Dr. Jeffery O. Smith announced his retirement after working in public education for 32 years.

The Hampton School Board will now conduct interviews for the position from April 29 through May 13. The board says they will announce 15 day windows until the interview process is complete.