Hampton produces commercial urging people to shop small locally

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — If you haven’t spent all your holiday dollars yet, head to Hampton.

From Historic Phoebus, downtown, and the Coliseum district, local business owners say they’ve got bargains, deals, and smiles for those wanting to shop small and shop local.

“Downtown Hampton is back again with their holiday coupon,” said Erica Spencer, with the Hampton Economic Development department.

“You download the coupon from Hampton.gov and you can get money off at participating locations, all those locations are listed,” Spencer said.

The city also has a commercial promoting small businesses in Hampton

“Looking for some seafood? Choose ‘Got Fish? Seafood,'” said a Phoebus High school student, who co-produced the commercial.

“Those students are so talented,” Spencer said, adding that their production, which features five of dozens of local businesses, is posted on all of the city’s social media platforms.

Looking to decorate your front yard? Yard Card Clickz offers colorful and brightly lit displays. Or maybe you need a break from your “fur baby” while you’re shopping, the teens show you what Pawsitive Vibes Pet Retreat has to offer.

And when you’re ready to take a break from the hustle and bustle of gift shopping, take the family for a spin back in time at Hampton’s Carousel Park downtown near the Virginia Air & Space Center.

The former Buckroe Beach Carousel is one of the City of Hampton’s most treasured historic assets. It was built in 1920, and the antique wooden merry-go-round is “completely restored to its original beauty and housed in its own weather-protected pavilion at Carousel Park on the downtown waterfront,” according to the city’s website. COVID-19 safety protocols are being observed.

However, one major tradition of the holidays in Hampton won’t be happening.

“Unfortunately the parade is canceled this year,” said Spencer.

“We know that COVID has been a sore spot in our lives for the past year,” said one student in the commercial.

But, Spencer and the Phoebus High School students say they can help you brighten your spirits this holiday when you shop and play in Hampton.

To find out more about holiday specials, activities and fun in the city, you can find links on Hampton’s website here.