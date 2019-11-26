Hampton: Police will be called for trespassers on collapsed pier

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Hampton says police will be called if people trespass on the James T. Wilson Fishing Pier, which partially collapsed Nov. 17 after being struck by a free-floating barge.

Hampton posted a notice on Facebook Monday stating the 709-foot pier and its ramp remain closed.

Yellow and red caution and danger tape and “No trespassing” signs have been posted at the pier.

Police will be called if people trespass.

Engineers continue to assess the damage to the pier, which has been a popular spot for recreation since it opened in 2009.

The pier sustained damage after a loose barge floated into it. The barge broke loose in a different locality, but strong winds helped it float to Hampton.

The first call about the barge being loose came in around 5:40 a.m. Nov. 17, but calls about the pier being damaged didn’t come in until 9 a.m.

There were no injuries in the incident.

The pier has 36,500 visitors a year and brings in revenue of about $336,815 per year, a little more than its operating cost.

A private fishing pier that was onsite previously was destroyed by Hurricane Isabel in 2003. The City of Hampton spent $4.1 million for the property and construction of a new pier and bait and snack shop. The Virginia Marine Resources Commission contributed $750,000 to the project.