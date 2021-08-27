Hampton police vehicle struck by gunfire on New York Avenue

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — An unmarked Hampton police vehicle was struck by gunfire late Thursday evening.

Officials say that around 11:30 p.m., officers were investigating a supicious vehicle in the area of Shell Road and New York Avenue. During that time, a second vehicle approached and stopped nearby. The officer exited his vehicle, identified himself, and gave commands.

An occupant of the second vehicle fired multiple shots in the direction of the officer, and the vehicle fled the scene. The officers unmarked police vehicle was struck by gunfire, but no injuries were reported.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark-colored SUV.

Anyone with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.