Hampton Police vehicle struck by gunfire on Macon Road

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are asking public assistance in identifying a suspect connected to a shooting of a police vehicle.

According to dispatch, officers were on patrol around 1:58 a.m. in the area of the 700 block of Macon Road when a passing vehicle shot at an occupied police vehicle. The marked police vehicle was shot twice by gunfire.

The officer on scene initiated a pursuit, but the suspect evaded officers. The officers involved in this were not injured. Officials believe the officers were targeted by the suspect (s).

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or sending an anonymous tip by visiting P3Tips.com.