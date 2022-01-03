Hampton police: Shots fired inside vehicle during altercation

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are asking for the public’s help identifying two males in connection with a shooting and vehicle crash Sunday night.

Police responded to a report of shots fired around 8:45 p.m. in the 1900 block of Cunningham Drive.

Officers arrived and found an unoccupied vehicle that had been struck by gunfire and crashed through a fence.

Officers also then found a man with minor injuries consistent with the crash. Police didn’t say where the man was found. He refused to be taken to a hospital for treatment.

Two males fled the scene before officers arrived. Police said the first suspect is described as a Black male wearing a black ski mask, black hooded sweatshirt and a blue shirt underneath. The second suspect is also a Black male wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt, black ski mask, and armed with a semi-automatic pistol.

Police said the initial investigation indicated that there was an altercation inside of the vehicle that led to shots being fired. The vehicle then crashed.

The motive and circumstances are still under investigation. Police are trying to work with the man who was found to gain his cooperation.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.