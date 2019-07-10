Hampton police seeking bank robbery suspect

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A suspect is on the loose after police say a BB&T bank was robbed Tuesday afternoon.

Police say dispatchers received a call about a hold up at the bank in the 2100 block of Coliseum Drive just after 2 p.m.

According to police, the suspect entered the business and passed a note demanding money. He then fled on foot after receiving an undisclosed amount of money.

Surveillance video of the suspect was released. The suspect is described as a man with a skinny build, early to mid 30s and approximately 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt.

If you recognize him or know any additional information regarding this incident, call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.