Hampton Police seek suspects in armed robbery at Hardee’s

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Police Division is asking for public assistance identifying two men involved in an armed robbery at a Hardee’s in the 8100 block of Newmarket Drive.

Emergency communications received a call around 8 p.m. Tuesday about a robbery at the Hardee’s.

Investigation revealed two males entered the business, showed firearms and demanded money.

They left with an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the business on foot.

The first man is described as a black male between 18 and 20, 140 to 150 pounds. He wore a black jacket, black pants, and black sneakers.

The second person is a black male between the ages of 18 and 20. He weights between 140 and 150 pounds and wore a black and green jacket, and black pants with horizontal white stripes.

Police did not release any photos of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.