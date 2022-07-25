The incident happened in the 2000 block of Nickerson Boulevard

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in a commercial burglary late Saturday night.

Officers responded just before midnight to the Boost Mobile store in the 2000 block of Nickerson Boulevard and discovered a broken front window.

The preliminary investigation found that two suspects shattered the window to gain access and stole items from the store.

Anyone with any information about the suspects or the incident should contact the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Anonymous tips can also be sent using the P3Tips mobile app.

Callers that report to the Crime Line and the tip results in an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward for up to $1000.