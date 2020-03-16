Hampton police seek public help to solve shooting

Live Now
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are asking the public for information about a shooting that happened on Monday.

Police responded to a 911 call for shots fired around 3:10 a.m. in the 100 block of South Independence Drive. They found a crime scene in the 200 block of Getty Drive, according to the Hampton Police Department.

A man who was shot was dropped off at a local hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries a short time later. He was not cooperative with police, so the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are still unclear, officials say.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call the Hampton police at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

