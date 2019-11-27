Hampton Police seek public assistance identifying suspect in armed robbery at Stop-N-Go

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a suspect in an armed robbery.

Police responded to a Stop-N-Go convenience store in the 1700 block of Mallory Street around 6:45 p.m. Monday for a report of a robbery.

Police said the person, a male, entered the business, displayed a firearm and demanded money.

He received an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot.

Police describe the suspect as a black male last seen wearing a black jacket, dark pants and a black mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.