Hampton Police seek information on Pine Chapel Road shooting

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are asking for the public’s help identifying people involved in a shooting Monday night.

Hampton Police Communications received a call about a shooting in the 100 block of Pine Chapel Road around 7 p.m. Monday.

Officers arrived to find a 33-year-old man who had been shot.

He was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Initial investigation shows the victim was in front of an apartment complex and was struck by gunfire.

The motive and circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation.

There is no suspect information at this time.

