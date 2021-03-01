Hampton police seek help identifying suspect in robbery, carjacking of 77-year-old man

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are asking for the public’s help identifying a female who stole a vehicle from a 77-year-old man Monday.

Police received a call just before 3 p.m. Monday about a carjacking in the 2000 block of Newton Road.

Investigation revealed a 77-year-old man was getting out of his vehicle when he was approached by an unknown female.

She displayed a firearm and demanded the vehicle.

She then fled in the car, a gray 2019 Hyundai Kona with Virginia handicap license plates.

The car was later found and returned to the victim, but the female wasn’t located.

Police say she is a “light-skinned” female about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black mask, cream-colored hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Police did not give an estimate for the female’s age.