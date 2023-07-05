HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are searching for the suspects behind a convenience store robbery.

On Sunday, just before 7 a.m., officers responded to a call about a burglary at the Jackpot Food Mart on the 600 block of LaSalle Avenue.

Investigators say the suspects forced their way into the business while it was closed and took a cash register with cash inside of it.

The suspects were last seen headed in the direction of Shell Road on foot.

One of the suspects was wearing a black, white and red shirt with UTS in black letters, red and white shoes, and a black face mask.

Anyone with information about the burglary is encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tips can also be sent anonymously at P3Tips.com.