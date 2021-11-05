Hampton police searching for suspect in connection with EZ Mart robbery

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are looking for a suspect in connection with a robbery that occurred in the 100 block of Libby Street.

At around 6:04 p.m. Friday, Hampton police received a call of a robbery that had just occurred at an EZ Mart convenience store.

An investigation revealed that the suspect entered the business, brandished a firearm, and demanded money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a male, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a yellow North Face hooded sweatshirt, black pants, a blue surgical-style face mask, and black gloves.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.