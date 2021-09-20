Hampton police searching for suspect after woman shot while traveling in vehicle

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are looking for a person who shot a woman while she was traveling in a vehicle Monday afternoon.

The woman’s injuries are not considered life-threatening, police said.

Police said the shooting happened Monday around 3:10 p.m. in the 4200 block of West Mercury Boulevard.

Officers arrived on scene to find the woman who had been shot. She was taken to a local hospital.

The preliminary investigation by police indicates the woman was traveling in a car on West Mercury Boulevard when she was shot.

The motive and circumstances of the incident were still under investigation as of 4 p.m. and there was no suspect information at that time.

The eastbound side of West Mercury Boulevard from Whealton Road to Chestnut Avenue was closed for a period of time as police investigated the shooting.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.