Hampton Police searching for man wanted in connection with Sherwin-Williams Paint Store robbery

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Hampton are searching for a man wanted in connection with a robbery Thursday afternoon.

On Dec. 3 around 2:50 p.m., police received a call of a robbery at the Sherwin-Williams Paint Store located in the 600 block of Aberdeen Road.

Police say the investigation revealed the subject entered the business and demanded money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of U.S currency, the person fled the scene on foot.

The subject is described as a black man, between 5 feet 11 inches and 6 feet 1 inch, with a thin build and dark complexion. He was seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweat pants, a blue surgical mask, and white gloves.

There are no photos available at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.