Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at Noon


LIVE NOW /
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at Noon

Hampton police searching for man connected to North Amistead Ave. shooting

Hampton

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit – Hampton Police Division

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police is asking the public’s help in search for a man connected to a shooting on July 26.

Officials are currently looking for 32-year-old, Herbert Junious Butler, a Hampton resident, who is connected to a shooting that happened at the 2700 block of North Armistead Avenue on July 26.

Butler currently has warrants for use of a firearm in commission of a felony, one count of maiming, one count of robbery, felony concealment of a firearm, and once count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories