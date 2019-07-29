Hampton police searching for man connected to North Amistead Ave. shooting

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police is asking the public’s help in search for a man connected to a shooting on July 26.

Officials are currently looking for 32-year-old, Herbert Junious Butler, a Hampton resident, who is connected to a shooting that happened at the 2700 block of North Armistead Avenue on July 26.

Butler currently has warrants for use of a firearm in commission of a felony, one count of maiming, one count of robbery, felony concealment of a firearm, and once count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.