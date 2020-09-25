Hampton Police searching for man accused of shooting at woman after argument

Darrius McKoy is wanted on multiple charges including attempted maiming, possession of a firearm by felon, and abduction in reference to a shooting incident that occurred on Sept. 19. (Photo courtesy: Hampton Police)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are looking for a man they say shot at a woman after an argument earlier this month.

Police are looking for Darrius McKoy. He is charged with attempted maiming, possession of a firearm by a felon and abduction.

Police say McKoy is accused of shooting at a woman he knew after an argument Sept. 19 in the 300 block of Mary Court.

The woman wasn’t injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

