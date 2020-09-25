HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are looking for a man they say shot at a woman after an argument earlier this month.
Police are looking for Darrius McKoy. He is charged with attempted maiming, possession of a firearm by a felon and abduction.
Police say McKoy is accused of shooting at a woman he knew after an argument Sept. 19 in the 300 block of Mary Court.
The woman wasn’t injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.
Latest Posts:
- Hampton Police searching for man accused of shooting at woman after argument
- Woman pleads guilty to shining strobe light at Oceana aircraft
- Migrant women react to allegations of unwanted hysterectomies from ICE detention center
- House passes bill aimed to bolster federal stockpile of medical equipment for future use
- New Ring security drone will fly around inside your home