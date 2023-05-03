FILE – In this May 7, 2020 file photo, a GameStop store is seen in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton police are searching for suspects they believe are connected to the robbery of a Game Stop Tuesday night.

According to police, the call for the robbery came in just before 9 p.m. at the Game Stop located in the 2400 block of Cunningham Dr. Police say an investigation revealed that two suspects entered the building, displayed a gun, and demanded items. The suspects then received the items and fled the store.

Police describe the first suspect as a Black man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black mask, white gloves, and black sweatpants with a white stripe down the side.

The second suspect is described as a Black man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black gloves, a black face mask, and red and black sneakers.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.