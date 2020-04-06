Hampton police search for suspect involved in Sunday shooting

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Police Division is searching for a shooting suspect accused of seriously injuring a man on Sunday.
Police said the victim, a 20-year-old man, was walking in the area of West Weaver Road and Pennwood Drive on Sunday afternoon when he was shot. Police do not have a description of the suspect and are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting, according to a news release.
Police were called to the scene just before 2 p.m. The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about this shooting should call the HPD at (757) 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
