HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Police are searching for a suspect in connection to a shooting that left a man injured in Hampton.

According to police, 24-year-old Israel Tariq Hyman has been identified as a suspect and currently has charges on file for one count each of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, discharging a firearm in public, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Israel Hyman (Photo Courtesy: Hampton Police Department)

Police say Hyam is a suspect in connection to a shooting that occurred in February in the 700 block of Hemlock Ave. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.