HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton police are searching for a suspect they believe is connected to an armed robbery on Mar. 22.

According to police, the call for the robbery came in around 6:30 p.m. at The CBD Store, located in the 2500 block of W. Mercury Blvd.

Police say the investigation revealed that the suspect entered the building, displayed a gun, and demanded items. The suspect then fled to the back of the building after receiving the items.

Photo Courtesy: Hampton Police Department

The suspect was last seen wearing a black-hooded zip-up jacket, a black facemask, blue jeans, and red, white, and black shoes.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.