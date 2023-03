HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton police are searching for an 85-year-old woman with dementia.

According to police, Valeria Wrenn was last seen in the 1st block of Hunt Club Dr. She was last seen wearing a black coat, red shirt, purple skirt, and using a burgundy walker.

Valeria Wrenn (Photo Courtesy: Hampton Police Department)

Police say Wren suffers from dementia and required medication.

Those who have information about Wren’s whereabouts, call 757-727-6111.