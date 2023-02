HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton police are searching for a woman who was last seen Friday.

According to police, 22-year-old O’Niandra Ivey was last seen on Friday. Police say Ivey is possibly in need of medical attention.

O’Niandra Ivey (Photo Courtesy: Hampton Police Department)

Anyone who has information on Ivey’s whereabouts are asked to call 757-727-6111.