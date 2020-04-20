HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are searching for a man accused of robbing a convenience store on Sunday.
Police said the robbery happened at 5:32 a.m. at a 7-Eleven located in the 2600 block of Cunningham Drive. The accused robber implied he had a gun and stole money from the store. He fled the scene in a dark, “small-frame pickup truck,” according to the Hampton Police Division.
Police described the man as being in his early 50’s with a gray beard and hair, and between 5-feet-8-inches tall and 5-feet-10-inches tall. Police said he was wearing a gray sweatsuit with black and white shoes at the time of the robbery.
Anyone with information about this robbery should call the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-800-LOCK-U-UP.
Latest Posts
- Hampton police search for man wanted in connection to 7-Eleven robbery
- Oklahoma City remembers bombing 25 years later
- Virginia April 20 COVID-19 update: Nearly 9,000 total cases in Va., death total has doubled from last Monday
- Over 43,000 US millionaires to get ‘stimulus’ averaging $1.6 million each, committee finds
- More than half of 700 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at NC prison