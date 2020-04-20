Hampton police search for man wanted in connection to 7-Eleven robbery

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are searching for a man accused of robbing a convenience store on Sunday.

Police said the robbery happened at 5:32 a.m. at a 7-Eleven located in the 2600 block of Cunningham Drive. The accused robber implied he had a gun and stole money from the store. He fled the scene in a dark, “small-frame pickup truck,” according to the Hampton Police Division.

Police described the man as being in his early 50’s with a gray beard and hair, and between 5-feet-8-inches tall and 5-feet-10-inches tall. Police said he was wearing a gray sweatsuit with black and white shoes at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information about this robbery should call the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-800-LOCK-U-UP.

