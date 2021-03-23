Normal operations resume at Hampton courthouses after Tuesday morning bomb threat

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police have given the all-clear following a bomb threat at the courthouse complex at N. King Street on Tuesday morning.

Police confirmed the threat was called in to the General District Court at 8:29 a.m., but that all three courthouses were evacuated as a precaution.

Surrounding streets were closed while police conducted a sweep of the courthouse. At 9:33 a.m., Hampton Police tweeted that the sweep was complete and no suspicious devices were located.

A bomb threat was also called into the Portsmouth courthouse on Tuesday morning.