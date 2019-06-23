2 children, 2 adults shot at Buckroe Beach in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Four people were shot Saturday evening at Buckroe Beach near E. Pembroke Avenue.

Hampton Police says their officers were on patrol in the area when they heard several shots fired just before 8 p.m. and immediately responded.

The officers say they located four victims on the beach with gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, a 12-year-old boy, has life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The other three victims are a 7-year-old girl, a 31-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man, according to police. All three of these victims were also transported to a local hospital and are expected to survive.

Police tell 10 On Your Side they are unsure if there was more than one person shooting at the time, but they are still in the early stages of their investigation.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hampton Police at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line. You can also submit a tip online.

Tony Patterson tells 10 On Your Side he witnessed the shooting.

“I heard a pop pop pop and I thought it was firecrackers and it wasn’t firecrackers. Once they started whipping past my head, I didn’t even turn because I knew what it was. I just hit the ground and started crawling,” said Patterson. “When I got around the corner of the building, I looked up and that’s when I saw the little boy. He was just laying there, blood all over. His eyes closed and police came and picked him up and ran him in their arms to the ambulance.”

