Hampton Police respond to shooting on Guthrie Road

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man was injured after being shot on Guthrie Road early Thursday morning.

Hampton Police say their emergency communications received a call about a shooting not longer after 1 a.m.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of Guthrie Road and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say the man’s injuries are not life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

