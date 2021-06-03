Hampton police: Man struck by ‘stray bullet’ on Andrews Boulevard, crash nearby believed to be related

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in Hampton responded to a shooting that happened on Andrews Boulevard Thursday afternoon.

Police received a call around 2:30 p.m. Thursday about a shooting that had just happened in the 2300 block of Andrews Boulevard.

Officers arrived to find a 55-year-old man who had been shot. His injuries weren’t considered life-threatening, but he was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

Investigation revealed the man was loading a work truck when he was struck by a “stray bullet” from nearby gunfire.

Shortly after the shooting, police also responded to a crash nearby. The two-vehicle crash occurred at W. Mercury Boulevard and Andrews Boulevard and occupants from one involved vehicle fled the scene.

Police believe the people who fled are related to the shooting.

Police are investigating both incidents.

The motive and circumstances are still under investigation, and police did not have suspect information to release.

