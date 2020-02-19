No injuries reported after school bus crash in Newport News

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — No one was hurt in a crash involving a Newport News school bus on Wednesday morning.

Five students were on board at the time, but no one reported injuries, NNPS spokesperson Kellie Goral said.

Emergency communications received the call for the accident around 6:23 a.m. at the intersection of W. Mercury Boulevard and Tallwood Drive.

Another bus transported the children to school.

Latest posts