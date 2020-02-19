Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News on FOX 43

No injuries reported after school bus crash in Newport News

Hampton
Posted: / Updated:
police lights generic_120283

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — No one was hurt in a crash involving a Newport News school bus on Wednesday morning.

Five students were on board at the time, but no one reported injuries, NNPS spokesperson Kellie Goral said.

Emergency communications received the call for the accident around 6:23 a.m. at the intersection of W. Mercury Boulevard and Tallwood Drive.

Another bus transported the children to school.

Latest posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories