HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are investigating a burglary that occurred at the Beauty and Fashion store in the 2200 block of Kecoughtan Road on Nov. 3.

The Hampton Police Division responded to the scene at 6:04 p.m. The suspect entered Beauty & Fashion, wielded a gun, and took clothing “by force”.

The suspect was described by Hampton Police as a Black male approximately 5’4 to 5’6, and between 150 to 160 lbs. He was wearing black clothes and a blue mask.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. An anonymous tip form is also available at P3Tips.com.