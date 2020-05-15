Hampton Police receive call about overdose, find 2 unconscious and 2 dead in hotel room

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police say two people have died and two more were taken to the hospital after they may have overdosed in a hotel room on West Pembroke Avenue Thursday.

Police said they responded to a hotel in the 1500 block of West Pembroke Avenue just before 11 a.m. for a call about an overdose.

They arrived to find four males in the hotel room. Two were pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were unconscious.

Police said the two individuals who were transported to the hospital had symptoms consistent with drug overdoses.

The circumstances around the incident are still under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

