HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are holding a press conference following two shootings that killed two people and injured a juvenile on Friday.

Police Chief Mark Talbot led the press conference Tuesday morning at the department’s headquarters.

During the conference, Chief Talbot laid out a timeline of the events starting with the call dispatch officials received regarding the first shooting around 10:48 p.m. Friday.

Officers responded to the intersection of Nickerson Blvd. and Bridgeport Cove Road. When they got to the scene, officers found a 14-year-old boy, from Hampton, lying on the roadway and suffering from a gunshot wound. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Moments later, police received information about a separate shooting, in the 30 block of Silver Isles Boulevard, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, police identified the victim as 18-year-old Shaun Fauntleroy, from Newport News. Police added that his 19th birthday would’ve been that Sunday on November 20, just two days after his death.

Hours later, police say they received a call from the mother of a 16-year-old boy, also from Newport News, who reported that her son was suffering from gunshot wounds.

After further investigation, officers say they’ve concluded that the 16-year-old was involved in both shootings. The 16-year-old sustained non life-threatening injuries.

Hampton police called the shootings tragic and senseless while offering his condolences to the families of the deceased victims.

“We will continue to work relentlessly to increase the safety in our city,” said Talbot and urged community members who might have information regarding the shootings to contact authorities and help resolve incidents.

During the press conference, Sgt. Price added that all three victims were inside the same vehicle parked in the 200 block of Bridgeport Cove Drive at the time shooting incidents. Shortly after they parked the vehicle, police say multiple individuals approached the victims and fire guns at them.

In an attempt to get help, the vehicle left Bridgeport Cove and headed to the Silver Isles, and the victims knocked on doors to seek help.

Chief Talbot stated that there’s reason to believe people “have been acting in concert with each other,” however, they do not have evidence to conclude that the shootings were gang-related.

Talbot added that the shootings were not related to an alleged fight that broke out during a football game between Phoebus High School and I.C. Norcom high School Friday evening.

A RESET is now being scheduled following the incident.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.