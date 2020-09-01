Hampton Police: New recruits eligible for $2,000 signing bonus

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are hiring — and new recruits could receive a $2,000 signing bonus.
Police tweeted Monday announced the bonus, which is available to eligible recruits.
The department is hiring police recruits, certified police officers, and police cadets.
The next Hampton Police training academy starts in October.
Those interested in becoming an officer in Hampton can apply online at http://hampton.gov/hire.
