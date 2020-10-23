Hampton Police need help identifying suspects in connection with commercial burglary at local gym

Photos of the suspects provided by the Hampton Police Department.

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police need help identifying two individuals in connection with a commercial burglary at a local gym.

Police said on September 8, around 10 a.m. officers responded to 2 Wyndham Drive, and made contact with the Leasing Manager who stated the suspects entered the gym and removed a television from the wall.

The suspects were seen on surveillance video leaving the property, according to police.

Investigators ask anyone with additional information regarding the individuals pictured, to leave a tip at P3tips.com.

