Hampton Police need help identifying suspects in connection with commercial burglary at local gym

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police need help identifying two individuals in connection with a commercial burglary at a local gym.
Police said on September 8, around 10 a.m. officers responded to 2 Wyndham Drive, and made contact with the Leasing Manager who stated the suspects entered the gym and removed a television from the wall.
The suspects were seen on surveillance video leaving the property, according to police.
Photos of the suspects were provided by the Hampton Police Department.
Investigators ask anyone with additional information regarding the individuals pictured, to leave a tip at P3tips.com.
