HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man has been arrested in connection with a July 30 shooting in Hampton.

Police say on July 30 just before 11:30 p.m. Hampton Communications received a call that a 23-year-old woman walked into Sentara Careplex with a gunshot wound.

According to police, the woman was sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle and when all of a sudden she heard a gunshot.

The victim jumped out of the vehicle and walked to Sentara Careplex on 3000 Coliseum Dr., police say.

Hampton Police say 25-year-old Samuel Thompson has been charged with one count each of maiming, shooting with within an occupied vehicle and reckless handling of a firearm.

On Friday, officers were informed that Thompson was on the 1200 block of West Avenue. Officers, with help from the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force and the Hampton Police SWAT team, were able to take Thompson into custody.