Hampton police looking for suspect in series of commercial robberies

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are looking to the public for help identifying the suspect responsible for three commercial burglaries.

After their investigation, a spokesman believes the suspect is involved in burglar alarms being set off at a Stop-and-Go Mart, Sly Clyde Cyderworks, and a Food Lion

The spokesman says the Stop-and-Go Mart burglary happened around 1 a.m. on Saturday, July 17 on North Mallory Street. The second burglary took place at the Sly Clyde Cyderworks on East Melen Street and they say the third was at the Food Lion on West Mercury.

At each of the scenes, police believe the suspect broke glass windows to get inside.

Investigators say the suspect is a male wearing a light-colored t-shirt, black shorts, a black baseball cap, and white sneakers.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.

If a Crime Line tip results in an arrest, police say the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

