HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are seeking the community’s help in the search for a missing elderly man last seen Tuesday.

Hampton Police say 89-year-old Alphonso Stephenson was last seen wearing a grey ball cap, navy blue sweatshirt, and light blue jeans. Police say he was driving a 2001 tan Toyota Tundra pick-up truck in the Fox Hill area. Stephenson is considered endangered.

If you know his whereabouts, call 757-727-6111.

Alphonso Stephenson (Courtesy – Hampton Police)