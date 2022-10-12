HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police say they are currently looking for a 10-year-old boy Wednesday afternoon.

Officers are currently on the scene in the 100 block of St. George Way looking for 10-year-old Deonte Johnson.

Deonte is described as 4 feet tall and weighs between 60 and 70 lbs. He has black hair and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with a pinata character and white “Fortnite” text, blue jeans, and black and white sneakers.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the last time Deonte was last seen before his disappearance.

If you’ve seen Deonte or know his whereabouts, call 911.

Deonte Johnson (Hampton Police)