Hampton police looking for male who robbed King Food Mart Friday

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a robbery at a King Food Mart store Friday.

Police said Hampton dispatchers received a call around 8:25 p.m. reporting a robbery that had just happened at the King Food Mart in the 900 block of King Street.

Police said a person entered the business and demanded money. They left with an undisclosed amount of currency and fled the scene on foot.

The person is described as a Black male wearing a black face mask, black jacket, and blue acid-wash jeans.

Police did not have a photo of the person as of 9:30 p.m. Friday.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.