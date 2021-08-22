Hampton Police looking for endangered missing 77-year-old woman

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Hampton are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman who is considered endangered.

The woman, 77-year-old Svandis H. Carson, was reported missing on Saturday. She was last seen in the area of Coliseum Drive and Coliseum Crossing.

Carson is described as a white female, about 5′ 7″ tall, and weighs approximately 165 pounds. She has gray hair and green eyes.

Police say she was last seen driving a 2013 Toyota Corolla displaying VA handicap tags 279129.

She is considered endangered due to a medical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111.