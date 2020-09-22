Hampton Police looking for endangered 13-year-old girl who ran away from home

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are asking for help finding a 13-year-old runaway who is considered endangered.

Hampton Police say Beyonnka Allahsondra Thomas was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 13.

Police took the runaway report from her parents on Sept. 15 in the 100 block of Water Way.

Police say Beyonnka was last seen leaving the residence with an “unknown male juvenile” without permission Sept. 13.

Beyonnka is 5 feet 4 inches tall, about 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, light blue shorts and white crocs.

Anyone who has information or knows where Beyonnka is should contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

