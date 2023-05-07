HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 11-year-old girl.

Danielle Thomas was reported missing on May 6 and reportedly left by her own accord. She is described as being African American with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white tee shirt with a smiley face on it, gray jogging style pants, black Crocs and her hair was in two buns. She is known to frequent the Buckroe Beach area.

If you know anything about her whereabouts, you are encouraged to call Hampton Police at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.