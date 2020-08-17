Hampton Police investigating weekend shooting that injured 21-year-old man

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are asking residents’ help in identifying possible suspects in connection to a shooting that happened over the weekend.

Police say officers responded to the call regarding shots fired in the first block of Joynes Road around 10:15 p.m. Sunday.

While officers were investigating, a 21-year-old man walked into a local hospital with non life-threatening gunshot injuries.

Initial investigation revealed that the victim was in the first block of Joynes Road when he was struck by gunfire. He was then transported to the hospital in personal vehicle.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation, and there is no suspect information to disseminate at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

