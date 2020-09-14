Hampton police investigating weekend shooting on Michigan Drive

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are investigating a shooting that happened over the weekend on Michigan Drive.

Police say it happened just after midnight Saturday morning in the 600 block of Michigan Drive. The victim walked into a local hospital with a non life-threatening wound.

The preliminary investigation shows the shooting happened after an attempted robbery. No photos or detailed description of the suspect have been released at this time, but police are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

