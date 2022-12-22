HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton police are investigating two shooting Thursday night.

According to dispatch, the call for a walk-in at the Sentara CarePlex Hospital in around 9:38. Dispatch says the shooting occurred in the 200 block of South Back River Rd.

Dispatch says the call for the second shooting came in around 9:45 p.m. in the 400 block of Big Bethel Rd.

No further information for either of these shootings has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.